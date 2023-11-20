HOUSTON (KIAH) — There is a growing need for food in households across the U.S. Here in Texas, that 1 in 6 households face food insecurity. According to the U.S Department of Agriculture, more than 1.7 million families –approximately 4.6 million Texans – are at risk for hunger.

The Houston Food Bank has many programs that help feed families and distributing to its partners helps make a huge difference in that. From July 2022 and June 2023 alone, the Houston Food Bank was able to distribute more than 123 million meals to its community partners.

There are many ways that you can get involved this holiday season. Every $1 donated, provides three meals and that can help make a difference in a family’s life this Thanksgiving. Programs include:

Backpack Buddy

Community Assistance Program

Community Resource Center

Cultural Awareness Initiative

Food for Change

Kids Cafe

Senior Box Program

and much more! You can donate to the Houston Food Bank by giving monetary donations, volunteering, donating food and even hosting a food drive. To learn more, visit Houstonfoodbank.org or call 713.223.3700.

Tune in at 9 a.m. this morning as CW39’s Kara Willis interviews Pastor Rob Waggener from Food Bank partner, Victory Family Outreach as they distribute meals to families.