Houston Food Bank to host drive-thru food distribution on Sunday

HFB will give away 2,000 food boxes with assorted protein, produce, and dairy.

HOUSTON (KIAH) –  This weekend the Houston Food Bank is hosting a one-day event to feed local families who are struggling during the holidays.

The Neighborhood Super Site food distribution happening Sunday, Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at HFB’s main warehouse and offices located on 535 Portwall Street.  Organizers say the gates will open at 7 a.m. before the distribution starts. 

They plan to distribute up to 2,000 food boxes, which will include assorted protein, produce, and dairy.  There is a two-family per vehicle limit.

HFB is also asking drivers to enter Portwall Street from McCarty and to exit on the I-10 feeder westbound.  There will be signs in place to direct traffic flow.  For safety measures, HFB says this distribution is drive-thru only with no walk-up tents. 

