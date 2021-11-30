Houston Food Bank to host drive-thru food distribution on Sunday

HFB will give away 2,000 food boxes with assorted protein, produce, and dairy.

HOUSTON (KIAH) – This weekend the Houston Food Bank is hosting a one-day event to feed local families who are struggling during the holidays.

The Neighborhood Super Site food distribution happening Sunday, Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at HFB’s main warehouse and offices located on 535 Portwall Street. Organizers say the gates will open at 7 a.m. before the distribution starts.

They plan to distribute up to 2,000 food boxes, which will include assorted protein, produce, and dairy. There is a two-family per vehicle limit.

🍏𝗙𝗢𝗢𝗗 𝗗𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗕𝗨𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡🍏

When: Sun, 12/5/21, 9a-2p

Where: Houston Food Bank, 535 Portwall St 77029

📌 Gates open 7a

📌 2 families/car

📌 For safety, no walk-up tents at this location pic.twitter.com/8aafpdWSOg — Houston Food Bank (@HoustonFoodBank) November 29, 2021

HFB is also asking drivers to enter Portwall Street from McCarty and to exit on the I-10 feeder westbound. There will be signs in place to direct traffic flow. For safety measures, HFB says this distribution is drive-thru only with no walk-up tents.