HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Houston Humane Society is encouraging families to not only prepare their homes for hurricane season but to have a natural disaster kit for their pets.

June is national pet preparedness month to help families prepare and the Houston Humane Society is offering discounted vaccinations and microchips.

The humane society also recommends getting your pets microchipped just in case they’re separated from your family during a storm.

This includes getting your pet vaccinated. In the event, your pet comes in contact with foreign objects or contaminated water it can keep animals safe and healthy.

Another tip is to keep up-to-date photos of your pet handy.

“Your pet is a part of the family, and we want to make sure that you have necessities that will help your pet during a disaster,” Angelina Saucedo, Marketing Manager at Houston Humane Society.

If your family is forced to evacuate during a natural disaster, the humane society doesn’t recommend leaving your pets behind.

The humane society also recommends keeping a two-week supply of pet food on hand. Officials suggest storing it inside a waterproof container along with other necessary items.

This month, it costs $60 to vaccinate your dog and $55 to vaccinate your cat. Services are available by appointment only.

For more information on vaccination and microchip costs visit the Houston Humane Society’s website.