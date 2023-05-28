HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Humane Society is giving a round of “appaws” to the brave service members who have selflessly defended our country this Memorial weekend with a 3-day free pet adoption event.

All adoption fees will be waived during the 3-day weekend, so that you can give the shelter’s furry friends from 3+ months a chance to find their forever home.

The promotion ends on Sunday. For more information visit Houston Humane Society’s website: https://www.houstonhumane.org/

About Humane Society

For more than 60 years, the Houston Humane Society has been dedicated to, and working towards, ending cruelty, abuse and the overpopulation of animals while providing the highest quality of life to those brought to them for care. A leading animal welfare organization in the region, the Houston Humane Society offers adoption, low-cost services, free resource programs, cruelty investigations and adoptions, and is the only regional shelter with full-service veterinary services available to the public.