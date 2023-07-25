Her intention is to inspire teenagers and teach them ways to build their confidence.

HOUSTON (KIAH) — She is a fixture of the Houston community. Page Parkes is an icon in Houston. As a model and with her modeling and acting agency, she’s changed lives. Now she’s helping teens learn to communicate, by hosting a teen conference.

Courtesy Page Parkes

Over a two-day weekend, this passion project for Parkes aims to inspire teenagers and teach them ways to build their confidence to become a leader in their world. The goal of TLC is to show you what makes up the best in you. Is it your thoughts? Your attitude? Parkes’ Teen Leadership Conference hopes teens will help discover what creates the whole person, and how to develop those areas with grace and confidence.

It will focus on the mind, heart, and spirit — all important areas that, when effectively working in harmony, create a teenager that is ready to take on the world, Parkes said.

CW39’s Sharron Melton sits down with Page Parkes to talk about her Teen Leadership Conference, what it means to those who take part, scholarship opportunities to help teens get involved and why it’s so important to help all teens now.

This conference is offered twice a year and Page personally works with the teens over a two-day weekend. If you are interested in TLC, please email TEENLEADERSHIP@PAGEPARKES.COM.