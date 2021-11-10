Houston ISD hosting multiple job fairs

Community

The district is looking for qualified teachers, bus operators, custodial, and grounds workers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Source: HISD

HOUSTON (KIAH) –  The Houston Independent School District is hosting multiple job fairs ahead of the new school year. 

Teacher Wanted

The job fair for teachers is happening Saturday, Nov. 13th, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Lamar High School, located on 3325 Westheimer Rd. in Houston

HISD says this job fair is seeking university fall graduates and student teachers ready to start in January 2022.

The district is looking for qualified teachers, bus operators, custodial, and grounds workers. 

HISD Business Operations says the other district-wide job fair for custodial, grounds keeping, and bus driving positions is also happening Saturday, Nov. 13th, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Hattie Mae White Education Support Center on 4400 W. 18th St., 77092 in Houston.

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

CW39 Newsletter
CW39 App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss