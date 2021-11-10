Houston ISD hosting multiple job fairs

The district is looking for qualified teachers, bus operators, custodial, and grounds workers

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Houston Independent School District is hosting multiple job fairs ahead of the new school year.

Teacher Wanted

The job fair for teachers is happening Saturday, Nov. 13th, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Lamar High School, located on 3325 Westheimer Rd. in Houston.

HISD says this job fair is seeking university fall graduates and student teachers ready to start in January 2022.

Coming this weekend: HISD Business Operations is looking for professionals to ensure that HISD schools are clean, safe, operational and that students have access to safe transportation to and from school. Job fair Nov. 13 pic.twitter.com/GWXDlS1MYX — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) November 8, 2021

The district is looking for qualified teachers, bus operators, custodial, and grounds workers.

HISD Business Operations says the other district-wide job fair for custodial, grounds keeping, and bus driving positions is also happening Saturday, Nov. 13th, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Hattie Mae White Education Support Center on 4400 W. 18th St., 77092 in Houston.