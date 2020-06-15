Houston Mayor announces plan for July 4th festivities

Houston will have changes for the local July 4th festivities in Houston. Dr. Pepper will be one of the sponsors of the event. This is the official announcement from Mayor Turner in Houston this year.
This is a unique year, but it doesn’t change the fact that we should celebrate Independence Day. We are re-imagining it and still drumming up the spirit. There won’t be huge crowds. It is a different experience. The pandemic continues to threaten out community.Houston’s Mayor Turner
We will also have a 15 minute fireworks show at the event this year.
Sponsors include Reliant, Shell Oil and Dr. Pepper.
