Houston Mom with a Hit Podcast Helping Other Moms along the way!

Laura Max Rose with her two Children

Like most mothers, Laura Max Rose, starts her day early. With two little ones to care for, it’s a non stop whirlwind of getting them up and ready for their daily activities.

You could also say she kind of has a third child now. It’s her Hit Podcast called “Look Ma’ No Hands!” Each week you can hear her talk about everything from life as a mom, stress, her kids, coping with life, support, and organization. She’ll even discuss topics such as child behavior, quarantining with kids, coronavirus, survival tips and even… oh yes ma’am… The Sex Talk.

No subject is off limits for her. If she and other mom friends she’s talking with, are discussing it, she believes others want to discuss it too.

So I sat down with Laura to talk about 3 topics.

Social Distancing and Quarantine Parenting

The importance of Parents remembering about their own Self-Care

How Parents deal with Financial Problems during this Pandemic

She is a wealth of information in a fun and lively atmosphere, and her goal is simple… to help others. You can find “Look Ma’ No Hands” on all podcast platforms.

