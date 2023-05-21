HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s an artistic form of express that’s transformed into works of incredible murals. And now one of Houston’s most well-known murals is being celebrated along with the man who created it one decade ago.

Gonzo247 has been a fixture in Houston for years. And when he started his form of graffiti art, as some would call it, not everyone was accepting of it decades ago. But that’s changed. Now it’s finally being recognized for the art form it is. That’s also why Houston First is honoring muralist like Gonzo247 for one of his pieces of wall art.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Houston Multidisciplinary artist Mario Figueroa, Jr. aka GONZO247 and Houston First P.R. Director Jennie Bui-McCoy, about the collaboration between them and how this uplifts the entire community.