HOUSTON (CW39) — Domestic Violence cases are sadly on the rise around the Houston area. While there are programs that help get victims out of these environments, one organization is taking it a step further, by providing job training, GED’s and a formal prom.

It’s called “From Ordinary to the Extraordinary”. CW39’s Sharron Melton sat down with the CEO and Founder Antoria Gillon, to find out how the program started, her personal journey to create this program, what resources are available, and how it will change the lives of those impacted by domestic violence and their families.

Watch the interview , and go to www.iamfote.org for more information.