HOUSTON (KIAH) – During the pandemic, the homeless rates dropped due to community housing programs and government aid. However, there’s still a large number of Houstonians without a roof over their heads.

New research shows that about 32 hundred people in the Metro Houston Area are homeless. About half of that population are living on our streets and the other half are sleeping in shelters.

With over 8,000 people leaving in supportive housing, The Coalition for the Homeless says its goal is to increase the number of people transitioning off the streets.

The group strives to get people off the streets of Houston and Harris County. The CEO and President of the organization, Mike Nichols, says housing is the answer to homelessness.

“We as a nation, a very wealthy nation, don’t need people suffering and living on the street or in temporary shelters. We need people in housing,” said Nichols.

Finding a solution to homelessness can save taxpayers more money. According to Nichols, Harris County estimates that it costs about $96,000 per year to have someone live on the streets. That covers emergency health care, criminal justice issues, and clean-up.

“We need support from the community. Not just financially. But, by saying yes, ‘these folks should live among us and with us and we want to support them,” said Nichols.

On the flip side, Coalition for the Homeless can house people for $18,000 a year. Through supportive housing and case management. Nichols says, as a result, there’s been a 9 percent reduction of people living on the streets since 2020.

“Bring them into our house of worship and really support those that are moving into housing and not just on the streets. Because when they move into housing, that’s when they need the most support,” said Nichols.

Nichols believes in using a systematic approach, like bridging the gap between philanthropy and government. He says it could potentially decrease the number of homeless people.

“We as a nation are judged by how we treat the least of them,” said Nichols.

At the end of the day, Nichols says homeless people are human beings. “They’re us if we hadn’t had all the good luck and privileges that we had.”

Nichols says there’s a new concern. How many people are entering homelessness? To prevent this, it’s a community-wide effort. The group shares many ways Houstonians can help.

Support local groups or initiatives by volunteering. Donate money or necessary items to nearby shelters. Things like clothes and food are always needed. Lastly, offer housing and jobs to the homeless.

Visit homelesshouston.org for more information.