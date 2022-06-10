HOUSTON (CW39) On Thursday morning, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner along with several others gathered for the groundbreaking event at Arthur Storey Park to celebrate the start of construction on a new trail.

This trail will be about eight miles long and its segment of the Brays Bayou Greenway. When it’s finished, the trail will be about 45 miles long in total.

Houston Parks Board

This project started back in 2012 when the Houston Parks Board passed a bond measure for $100 million with an additional $128 million in funding from private donors.

City leaders say parks are a vital part of the community. Not only does it impact our economy, but it also affects our physical and mental.

“People need parks and open space to connect with nature. To exercise, to have a place for mental rescue. I think everyone saw during the pandemic just how important it is to stay outside and be healthy,” said Beth White, President & CEO of Houston Parks & Board.

The Houston Parks Board says Connecting Braeburn Glen Park to Archbishop Fiorenza Park, makes this the longest Bayou Greenway segment built to date by the group and will complete Brays Bayou Greenway.

Park officials don’t expect construction to impact traffic. Once it’s complete the trail will provide alternative transportation for Houstonians.

The trail is expected to be finished and open to the public by the fall of 2023.