HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston PetSet, the local nonprofit organization working to end Houston’s homeless animal crisis, is pleased to join River Oaks District for the second of three pop-up pet adoption experiences in one of Houston’s most beautiful shopping districts. The storefront, located across from Hopdoddy, had a successful first weekend in February, with hundreds of visitors meeting adorable, adoptable pets. This weekend, two new and one returning adoption partner will be showcasing pets in need of loving homes.

Houston is currently facing a homeless animal crisis – shelters and rescues are at capacity, with fewer residents than ever choosing to adopt. At BARC, the City of Houston’s municipal shelter, fewer than 25% of the pets who came in over the last several months left via adoption. As a result, many of these pets wind up in private shelters and rescues for extended periods of time. Through this event, Houston PetSet aims to highlight the ‘adoption option’ by bringing these pets to communities that might not initially consider owning rescued animals.

The second adoption weekend will take place Saturday and Sunday, March 11th and 12th, from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.. The featured rescues include dogs, cats, small mammals and reptiles from Berg Foster Life, #teamferal, and Lumpy Lizard Rescue. Robyn Arouty Studios has provided donated decor in addition to free pet photography sessions for anyone who adopts a pet from this event. Come ready to pose for selfies and change the luck of some deserving rescued animals.

WHAT: Houston PetSet & River Oaks District Pop-Up Pet Adoption

WHEN: March 11-12, April 15-16, 12pm – 5pm

WHERE: River Oaks District, 4444 Westheimer Rd, Suite D135