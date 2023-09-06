The YPAC experience also fosters a platform for students to address issues affecting them.

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Have you ever wanted to have your voice heard as a teenager, but didn’t know how to do it? The Houston Police Department is giving teens a voice, when they join the HPD Youth Police Advisory Council.

The Houston Police Department is inviting Houston area high school students to apply for the 2023-2024 Youth Police Advisory Council also known as (YPAC).

In addition to providing a direct link to HPD Police Chief Troy Finner, the YPAC experience also fosters a platform for students to address issues affecting them. They can talk about and represent their diverse communities, participate in service projects for the betterment of the city of Houston and attend youth leadership conferences throughout the state.

YPAC members are required to meet five times during the school year at the HPD Edward A. Thomas Building at 1200 Travis Street in downtown Houston.

The application deadline is Sunday, October 1, 2023. Applications are available here.

For more information, click here, email rhonda.holmes@houstonpolice.org or call 713-308-3200.