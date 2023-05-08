HOUSTON (CW39) – Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin participated in the flag football game to support Alzheimer’s Association at TDECU Stadium this past Saturday. Over the past two months these women have been putting in the work on and off the field to make this day a success.

Together both teams have raised $164,697 to go towards the Alzheimer’s Association. Funds will go to research and care taking of those battling this disease. Team brunette in Houston leads the U.S. in fundraising with over $81,000 alone. Although this wasn’t a redemption year for Team Brunette on the field, they did take home the ‘W’ for fundraising. Congrats to the blondes for another big WIN on the field!

Now, for the information you all want to know. What was the score?

This BvB game was far from a nail biter. The blondes ran up the score 51 – 0. *yikes*

Maybe next year will be the year for the brunettes. The quarterback for team blondes stole the attention of the crowd. There was no question that she has experience in the game. Laura Cantu was quarterback for the Houston Energy, the city’s women’s professional football team. She has played professional football for 19 years!

On the Brunettes side of the ball, our MVP of the game was Michaela Hamrick after getting an interception during the first quarter. Your very own Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin held her ground as cornerback.