Houston Texans give out Thanksgiving meals to patients at VA hospital

An image from the Nov. 22, 2021 Houston Texans Community Event in which the entire coaching and football staff handed out thanksgiving dinner and Texans gear at the Houston VA Hospital.

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Texans kicked off their Salute to Service week on Monday when Texans players, coaches, Lady Texans and their families handed out 200 meals to veterans and staff outside the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center for Thanksgiving.

In addition to meals, the team delivered a small gift to bring a little bit of comfort to veterans who are hospitalized during the holiday.

Head coach David Culley, general manager Nick Casaerio and the rest of the staff and players were on hand to hand out meals.