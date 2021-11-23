Houston Texans give out Thanksgiving meals to patients at VA hospital

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An image from the Nov. 22, 2021 Houston Texans Community Event in which the entire coaching and football staff handed out thanksgiving dinner and Texans gear at the Houston VA Hospital.

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Texans kicked off their Salute to Service week on Monday when Texans players, coaches, Lady Texans and their families handed out 200 meals to veterans and staff outside the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center for Thanksgiving.

In addition to meals, the team delivered a small gift to bring a little bit of comfort to veterans who are hospitalized during the holiday.

  • An image from the Nov. 22, 2021 Houston Texans Community Event in which the entire coaching and football staff handed out thanksgiving dinner and Texans gear at the Houston VA Hospital.
  • An image from the Nov. 22, 2021 Houston Texans Community Event in which the entire coaching and football staff handed out thanksgiving dinner and Texans gear at the Houston VA Hospital.
  • An image from the Nov. 22, 2021 Houston Texans Community Event in which the entire coaching and football staff handed out thanksgiving dinner and Texans gear at the Houston VA Hospital.
  • An image from the Nov. 22, 2021 Houston Texans Community Event in which the entire coaching and football staff handed out thanksgiving dinner and Texans gear at the Houston VA Hospital.
  • An image from the Nov. 22, 2021 Houston Texans Community Event in which the entire coaching and football staff handed out thanksgiving dinner and Texans gear at the Houston VA Hospital.
  • An image from the Nov. 22, 2021 Houston Texans Community Event in which the entire coaching and football staff handed out thanksgiving dinner and Texans gear at the Houston VA Hospital.
  • An image from the Nov. 22, 2021 Houston Texans Community Event in which the entire coaching and football staff handed out thanksgiving dinner and Texans gear at the Houston VA Hospital.
  • An image from the Nov. 22, 2021 Houston Texans Community Event in which the entire coaching and football staff handed out thanksgiving dinner and Texans gear at the Houston VA Hospital.
  • An image from the Nov. 22, 2021 Houston Texans Community Event in which the entire coaching and football staff handed out thanksgiving dinner and Texans gear at the Houston VA Hospital.
  • An image from the Nov. 22, 2021 Houston Texans Community Event in which the entire coaching and football staff handed out thanksgiving dinner and Texans gear at the Houston VA Hospital.
  • An image from the Nov. 22, 2021 Houston Texans Community Event in which the entire coaching and football staff handed out thanksgiving dinner and Texans gear at the Houston VA Hospital.
  • An image from the Nov. 22, 2021 Houston Texans Community Event in which the entire coaching and football staff handed out thanksgiving dinner and Texans gear at the Houston VA Hospital.
  • An image from the Nov. 22, 2021 Houston Texans Community Event in which the entire coaching and football staff handed out thanksgiving dinner and Texans gear at the Houston VA Hospital.
  • An image from the Nov. 22, 2021 Houston Texans Community Event in which the entire coaching and football staff handed out thanksgiving dinner and Texans gear at the Houston VA Hospital.

Head coach David Culley, general manager Nick Casaerio and the rest of the staff and players were on hand to hand out meals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Boys and Girls Santa Project - KIAH

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss