HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Texans took part in several community events on Tuesday, including dropping off books and sports equipment at area schools.

The Texans took part in a book distribution event at James DeAnda Elementary School in HISD with Books Between Kids, a nonprofit that distributes books to economically-disadvantaged children.

An image from the Dec. 14, 2021 Houston Texans Community development event. Books Between Kids donated books to the students of DeAnda Elementary.

An image from the Dec. 14, 2021 Houston Texans Community development event. Books Between Kids donated books to the students of DeAnda Elementary.

An image from the Dec. 14, 2021 Houston Texans Community development event. Books Between Kids donated books to the students of DeAnda Elementary.

An image from the Dec. 14, 2021 Houston Texans Community development event. Books Between Kids donated books to the students of DeAnda Elementary.

An image from the Dec. 14, 2021 Houston Texans Community development event. Books Between Kids donated books to the students of DeAnda Elementary.

An image from the Dec. 14, 2021 Houston Texans Community development event. Books Between Kids donated books to the students of DeAnda Elementary.

An image from the Dec. 14, 2021 Houston Texans Community development event. Books Between Kids donated books to the students of DeAnda Elementary.

An image from the Dec. 14, 2021 Houston Texans Community development event. Books Between Kids donated books to the students of DeAnda Elementary.

An image from the Dec. 14, 2021 Houston Texans Community development event. Books Between Kids donated books to the students of DeAnda Elementary. Photos courtesy Houston Texans

Texans players Jonathan Owens and Roy Lopez, alongside the Houston Texans Cheerleaders, helped each student select six books to take home and keep free of charge.

Books Between Kids was recently awarded a $25,000 Inspire Change Grant from the Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Miller Lite to help get books in the hands of at-risk students across the city.

Books Between Kids is one of 15 nonprofits that received a grant through the $400,000 Inspire Change Grant Fund to create change in Houston.

Also on Tuesday, Texans players Jeff Driskel, Carson Green and Connor Strachan visited seventh-graders at Jackson Intermediate School in partnership with Academy Sports + Outdoors. The students were surprised with sports equipment and the school received a $5,000 gift card courtesy of Academy.

An image from the Jackson Intermediate Delivery with Academy in Pasadena Texas, on Dec. 14, 2021.

An image from the Jackson Intermediate Delivery with Academy in Pasadena Texas, on Dec. 14, 2021.

An image from the Jackson Intermediate Delivery with Academy in Pasadena Texas, on Dec. 14, 2021.

An image from the Jackson Intermediate Delivery with Academy in Pasadena Texas, on Dec. 14, 2021.

An image from the Jackson Intermediate Delivery with Academy in Pasadena Texas, on Dec. 14, 2021. Photos courtesy Houston Texans

Meanwhile, Texans player Desmond King II spent his birthday giving back with his foundation in support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston. He played games with the kids and gave them gifts in the spirit of the holiday season.

An image from the Dec. 14, 2021 Houston Texans Community Development event. Desmond King gave gifts and played games with local Boys and Girls Club students.

An image from the Dec. 14, 2021 Houston Texans Community Development event. Desmond King gave gifts and played games with local Boys and Girls Club students.

An image from the Dec. 14, 2021 Houston Texans Community Development event. Desmond King gave gifts and played games with local Boys and Girls Club students.

An image from the Dec. 14, 2021 Houston Texans Community Development event. Desmond King gave gifts and played games with local Boys and Girls Club students.

An image from the Dec. 14, 2021 Houston Texans Community Development event. Desmond King gave gifts and played games with local Boys and Girls Club students. Photos courtesy Houston Texans