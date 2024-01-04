HOUSTON (KIAH)–Beacon’s annual Beacon of Hope is a nationwide contest that awards deserving Veterans with new roofs. Beacon is giving back to communities through this contest to help all military veterans.

Beacon will deliver necessary roof repairs/replacements to 10 lucky veterans. One of those lucky winners is a Korean War Veteran, Kim Yong. Both him and his wife fought in the war and risked their lives to fight for what is right and now live in a house with a roof that leaks every time it rains.

This morning, Beacon along with other Veteran-friendly roofing companies. will begin installing his new roof. Selected veterans were nominated by the community. Tune into CW39 on-air and online at CW39.com for coverage of the roof installation and why Beacon is giving back to deserving veterans.