HOUSTON (CW39) Fur babies, Fur babies as far as the eye can see! That’s what you would have seen at this year 2023 Houston World Series of Dog Shows at NRG Center in Houston.

For over 40 years, this event has brought dogs and their humans together. And this year was no different. In 5 days you could see several dozen breeds of dogs taking part in shows, agility competitions and more. Also, there was an educational component too. That’s were non-profits like Citizens for Animal Protection and others, teach people about how to select a dog for you and your family, how to care for your pet, and more.

Check out some of the excitement from this year’s event, below.