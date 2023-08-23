HOUSTON (KIAH) — How would you like to volunteer for a good cause and help find loving homes for animals in need? In just a few weeks you can do just that.

Houston’s own Barrio Dogs is hosting “Let’s Play Loteria”! Loteria is a traditional game similar to bingo, but using images on a deck of cards. Barrio Dogs, a non-profit organization, has a goal to create a better future for pets and the community.

They hope this fund raiser is another step to do just that and more. But it needs your help to do that.

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Time: 1 to 5 p.m.

Location: Ballroom on the Bayou, 500 Texas Ave, 77002

Admission: $50 includes admission, a hearty and yummy tamale and nacho bar, one drink ticket and entry fee to the Loteria Costume Contest.

Additional cards will be available at $25 each and a cash bar.

Prizes: Amazing items will be awarded to Loteria winners and the Loteria costume contest winners!

All funds raised go directly to Barrio Dogs.

Barrio Dogs

Representatives say this event is open to everyone, and they want you to join them for a fun and festive time to benefit a great cause!

You can purchase tickets here or to avoid fees and if interested in vendor or sponsorship opportunities email: gloria@barriodogs.org.