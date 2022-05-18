HOUSTON (KIAH) — The first black-owned grocery store District Market Green is on a mission to end food deserts in the Houston area. The grocery store owner, Robert Thomas, opened the doors of his grocery store last November and has received an outpouring of support from the community.

Thomas works with at least 30 black-owned suppliers, many of whom are from the Houston area. He is calling on the community to help him build a second grocery store in shady acres by donating and volunteering for this cause.

“Food desert areas with food insecurity are poverty-stricken areas. Many minorities live here, and I think it’s time that we come together and create our everything,” said Thomas.

Thomas is on a mission to raise three million dollars to open a grocery store for the community. Adding it will create jobs and grow the community. “It’s heavy on my heart to give back to the community that gave me so much,” said Thomas.

To find how you can support this grocery store, click here.