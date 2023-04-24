HOUSTON – On April 29, 2023, 50,000 volunteers will come together to show H-town some love through service.

Love Has No Limits (LHNL),a collaborative volunteer movement, is thrilled to announce the launch of 1DayHouston, a citywide community service initiative Saturday, April 29.

As Houston’s largest single-day giveback event, this unprecedented campaign plans to bring together 50,000 local volunteers and up to 1,000 partnering organizations, including Mattress Mack, to distribute aid and services to those in need.

Following the historic 1DayHouston service event, volunteers will have exclusive access to one of two private concerts at the Toyota Center Saturday, April 29 or Sunday, April 30, creating an unforgettable experience for the Houston community. You cannot buy tickets or get VIP access to the concert. It is just for volunteers.

Visit 1DayHouston.com to register.