Houston preparing donations of much-needed critical supplies for individuals impacted by the mass destructive tornadoes

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston’s Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture, is now accepting donations of much-needed critical supplies for individuals impacted by the mass destructive tornadoes.

Tornadoes that blew across six states left behind mass destruction that is almost impossible to describe. As a result, many families are displaced with limited food and water.

The states impacted by this devastation are Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Mississippi. So far, officials confirm more than 70 people lost their lives in the midst of this natural disaster.

The unfathomable levels of destruction left homes, businesses, schools, and churches destroyed and in pieces. Cleanup will continue indefinitely. In addition, prominent leaders and organizations in Houston are pitching in to help during a serious time of need.

Officials say Kentucky was the worst-hit state of the six. The roof caved on a local candle factory leaving over a dozen people missing or dead. Gov. Andy Beshear says, 94 of the 110 employees are alive.

Thank you KY Senator @Damon_Thayer – We’ve received lots of calls from Houstonians & Texans wanting to help. Houston Mayor @SylvesterTurner & countless others are pitching in. Looking forward to helping the people of KY, that’s what we do as Texans! God bless everyone affected🙏 — @MattressMack (@MattressMack) December 12, 2021

Along with “Mattress Mack” and Gallery Furniture, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, among others, pledged to give their full support and assistance from the City of Houston.

Gallery Furniture is collecting non-perishable foods, toiletries, diapers, children’s items, and more. All items can be dropped off this week at 6006 North 45 Freeway during normal business hours of 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.