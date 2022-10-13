HOUSTON (CW39) If you’re at all an animal lover, you won’t want to miss out on Barktoberfest!

Join Houston Pets Alive! on October 15th from 2 pm-6 pm with your family and friends of all ages (human and dog) at Powder Keg for local beer, food trucks, vendors, prizes, photo opps, and a costume competition judged by local celebrities! It’s a great way to have a fun-filled day (whether or not you have a pet) while also saving Houston’s homeless dogs and cats!

How to Register for Barktoberfest

To register, find event details, and secure your free spot and swag at houstonpetsalive.org/barktoberfest2022 Proceeds from Barktoberfest will benefit Houston Pets Alive!, a leading local animal rescue that relies on the generosity of Houston’s animal lovers to carry out its mission to save the lives of at-risk cats and dogs and find them loving homes.

Plus, for the first 350 tickets sold guests will receive a commemorative tasting glass and one free beer!

Lastly, HPA! partner Ollie is going to be there showing their support by giving away 6 months of FREE fresh dog food to all of the pups that get adopted at the event!

See y’all at Barktoberfest!

Houston Pets Alive! (HPA!) is a 501(c)3 animal rescue whose mission is “to save the lives of at-risk companion cats and dogs and find them loving homes.” HPA! knows that saving lives is a community effortThe vision of HPA! is to see a world where every dog and cat has a forever home and has designed robust programs that educate current and future pet owners about adopting, fostering, and volunteering, and donating. The organization also encourages pet owners to be active in supporting their community and help make Houston a stray-free city.