HOUSTON (KIAH) With Halloween just around the corner, it’s important to remember that it is not just trick or treaters we have to worry about – it’s our pets too! That’s why Houston Humane Society is offering up these six tips to help pet owners and their families keep pets safe during the spookiest holiday of the year.

Avoid candy dangers.

Be sure to keep candy out of reach as pets can be tempted to eat some chocolate which, if consumed, can be fatal. Candy wrappers can also pose a choking hazard or cause stomach issues if ingested.

Beware of jack-o’-lanterns.

While carved out pumpkins and other spooky décor are a Halloween must, curiosity can quite possibly kill the cat. Avoid incidents like house fires by keeping these out of reach for pets who want to play with the décor.

Create a trick-or-treating safe space.

While fun for some, trick-or-treating can be a stressful activity for pets at home. Plan to keep your pet in a room inside your house away from the front door to avoid any aggressive situations, or worse, a pet bolting out the door when they see a tiny zombie.

Be mindful of costumes.

While fun for some, costumes are not universally loved by all pets. Avoid forcing stress upon a pet if they are not comfortable in costume. If you do want to dress up your pet, make sure it fits right and give your pet the opportunity to become familiar with wearing it around the house.

Keep black cats inside.

They may be a classic symbol of the spooky season but black cats are sadly often victims of tricks or mistreatment on Halloween. Keep your pets safe indoors.

Make sure pets are microchipped.

One in three pets will go missing in their lifetime. Turn lost into reunited with a simple microchip, available at Houston Humane Society. Your pet gets lifetime registration and a microchip with any additional clinic service costs only $15.

For additional pet safety tips and information on resources available through Houston Humane Society’s full-service veterinary clinic that is open to the public, visit https://www.houstonhumane.org/clinic/animal-services.

WHO: Houston Humane Society

*spokesperson available on-site or via Zoom by request

WHEN: Now through October 31, 2022

WHERE: Houston Humane Society -14700 Almeda Rd. Houston, TX 77053