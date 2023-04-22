HOUSTON (KIAH) – National Volunteer Week just wrapped up! However, there is always a need for volunteers in our community. Locally, the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center celebrated volunteers’ constant effort and dedication as a vital support for services to charitable and nonprofit organizations.

For more information, visit giveblood.org

To all of our dedicated volunteers, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks for your time, passion, and commitment to saving lives. Your selfless contributions make a profound difference in the lives of patients and their families in our community. Kevin Shipley, director of donor recruitment at Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center

All year long, a volunteer has the power to change lives and make a positive impact on our world and can offer many benefits including opportunities to work with different people and make new friends. Each day, you always have a chance to give back to your community or other charitable causes. You can always make a difference in the lives of others.

If you are looking for a lifelong volunteer opportunity, Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is always in need needs volunteers. Whether you are helping at blood drives, speaking at an event, or driving valuable blood products to area hospitals. This non-profit has several roles available. Volunteering is a great and easy way to give back to your community. Even kids can start volunteering as early as 12-years-old.