HOUSTON (KIAH) This 2022 Halloween weekend, BARC, the City of Houston’s Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, will be hosting several “Howl-O-Ween” specials and family friendly holiday-themed events. Come adopt your BOO! From October 28-30, 2022, adoption fees for all dogs five months and older will be reduced to $20, and select PURRFURRED pets will have $5 adoption fees.





In addition to adoption specials and cute puppers, Saturday, October 29, 2022, will be jam packed with fun activities for the whole family! From 12-5 p.m., stop by BARC’s Adoption Center at 3300 Carr St. to enjoy Trunk or Treat activities, pumpkin decorating, doggy play group demonstrations, as well as free hamburgers, candy, chips, drinks, and more. All Saturday activities are sponsored by our partners at Friends of BARC.



Adopters are always encouraged to visit our Adoption Center located at 3300 Carr Street any Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. No appointments are necessary to adopt. Learn more at http://www.houstontx.gov/barc/adopt_a_pet.html. View other ways to get involved at BARC, including foster, volunteer, rescue, and business partnership opportunities, at https://www.houstontx.gov/barc/get_involved.html.