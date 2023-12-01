Gifts to be distributed this holiday season to the Houston community

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Santa made a quick appearance Friday morning for the local community this holiday season.

Friday, Dec. 1, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner was joined by HPD Blue Santa representatives and other HPD officers to receive a special toy delivery from Hess Corporation.

Hess Houston representatives presented the HPD Blue Santa toy program with a donation of 6,000 toy trucks and cars drop-off at the HPD Facility, located at 62 Riesner. That collection will be distributed throughout the community this holiday season to children in need in the local community.

The HPD Blue Santa program is funded by the generosity of Houston Police Officers and local community partners. The Blue Santa program distributes toys to local children, aiming to strengthen community bonds and reduce barriers between police and residents.