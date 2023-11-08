HOUSTON (KIAH) — Like many animal rescues and shelters, Humble Animal Shelter faces the challenge of being over capacity, in need of volunteers and of course, staff. Due to some of those challenges, as of March of this year, this shelter was taken over by new management and staff with the Humble Police Department. Now, staff are making things right to ensure dogs and cats get into loving, forever homes.

The shelter is overcapacity and is seeing an increase in animal dumping. Shelter staff need the community’s help more than ever.

To learn more about the help needed at Humble Animal Shelter, tune into CW39 Houston today from 6:00 a.m.-9:30 a.m. for a LIVE report from Kara Willis. You can get in touch with the shelter here.