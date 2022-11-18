Galveston, Texas (November 17, 2022) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Galveston Island. Festive sights, sounds, and smells will fill the air from Nov. 19 to Jan. 7 as Holiday in the Gardens will open with over nine seasonal attractions including ICE LAND, Festival of Lights trail, and more as the largest holiday destination in the region.

This holiday season the highly popular ICE LAND ice sculpture attraction is returning after a two-year break due to the pandemic. Opening at 10 a.m., ICE LAND: A Caribbean Christmas will allow visitors to be fully immersed in the region’s coolest holiday attraction. Guests will embark on a breathtaking underwater journey from the shores of Galveston Island through the Gulf of Mexico. As they explore the depths of the ocean, they will discover sunken treasure and see Christmas surprises along the way. There is even an opportunity to enjoy the expanded Shivers Ice Bar featuring festive holiday spirits inside this ultra-cool bar made completely out of ice.

The Festival of Lights trail will illuminate at 6 p.m. officially kicking off the holiday season. Guests can enjoy the one-mile trail filled with millions of lights, over 100 sound-enhanced animated light displays themed to their favorite holiday music, hot cocoa, fireside smores, ice skating, photos with Santa Claus, and much more.

“It’s wonderful to see the joy on children’s faces as they see all of the holiday cheer,” said Moody Gardens President and CEO John Zendt. “It’s been an honor to bring the tradition of the holiday season to families for over 20 years and to know how many special memories have been created here at Moody Gardens”.”

Other seasonal attractions include a selection of holiday films in the MG 3D Theater, Rudolph 4D in the 4D Special FX Theater, an Arctic Slide, train rides, evening cruises aboard the Colonel Paddlewheel Boat, pictures with Santa, and great food that ranges from a festive dinner buffet to your favorite festive fare and confections along the Festival of Lights trail.

Discounted deals are available with the Holiday Pass starting at 4 pm. Prices start at $65.00 for adults and $45.00 for kids/seniors and include admission to ICE LAND, Festival of Lights, Arctic Slide, Train, Ice Rink, Aquarium Pyramid, 3D and 4D Theaters. A Value Pass is $95.00 for adults and $75 for seniors and kids and offers a full day of fun with admission to Ice Land, Festival of Lights, Arctic Slide, Train, Aquarium and Rainforest Pyramids, Discovery Museum, Colonel Paddlewheel Boat, 3D, and 4D Theaters, 20,000 Leagues Interactive Adventure.

For more information, including value days, holiday attraction tickets, hotel packages, and more please visit www.moodygardens.org/holiday_season.