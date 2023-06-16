Learn about the meaning behind this mural and what each letter stands for

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s a work of art that is part of the historic tapestry known as Midtown Houston. It’s the midtown sign. Put during Juneteenth, it has an entirely different look, that has a lot off meaning behind it too.

The Mid-Town Sign in Bagby Park in Downtown Houston has been transformed. Creative Director and Local Artist Chris Robinson was commissioned for the project. The images and the color scheme not only will let you know where you are, but also shows you the history you can share when you visit this heartfelt community in the Heart of Houston.

