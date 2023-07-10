HOUSTON (CW39) — The weekend kept law enforcement busy with local crime including a shooting involving a child. Here are a few of the big stories we’ve been following from around the area.

CHILD SHOT

First a child is shot during a road rage incident in Houston and that’s not all.

MASS SHOOTING

A mass shooting that made national news with the killing of numerous family members takes a twist. It took 40 minutes for deputies to arrive at a home where five members of the same family were found dead.

HISD REFORM

Monday was the deadline for HISD schools to opt into a reform plan.