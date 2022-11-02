HOUSTON (KIAH) From colorful patterns, to intricate designs, you’ll find it all this week. That’s because the world renowned International Quilt Festival is back here in Houston!

This event kicks off with a preview night today, November 2, at the George R. Brown Convention Center for the public. Doors open to everyone, Thursday, November 3 and it runs through Sunday, November 6.

More than 55,000 quilting enthusiasts will take part in quilting related classes, exhibits, networking, shopping, guest speakers and more at the International Quilt Festival in Downtown Houston.

The Festival will also present its annual Judged Show! Featuring a total of $54,750 in cash, non-purchase prizes provided by generous sponsors, quilters from all over the world will compete. Awards include the Best of Show; five Master Awards; First, Second, and Third places in eight different categories; three Judges’ Choice, and one Viewers’ choice voted on at the show. Picking up the needle from where the International Quilt Association’s annual “Quilts: A World of Beauty” show left off, this exhibit will showcase submissions from all of the finalists! ​

For more information and to get your tickets to see some of the best quilting artists in the world, go to the International Quilt Festival Link Here.