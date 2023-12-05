HOUSTON (KIAH)– Over the weekend, Walmart on Dunvale Drive donated toys to “Jammin” Jimmy Olson’s 25th annual ‘Tons of Toys’ Toy Drive. The drive is a tradition for Walmart’s Dunvale location for the past 25 years.

Jimmy Olson, George Floyd’s brother, Philonese Floyd and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee were all special guests in attendance. Lee and Floyd both attended to donate toys.

At the event, Lee spoke to the crowd alongside Olson to speak about the benefit that toy donations can make on a families life especially with the challenges of today’s economy. 20-year- Associate with Walmart, Edgar Wilson said, “JJO has been doing this for 25 years and every time, he brings a ton of energy and excitement to our store. We love having him out and we appreciate what he does for the community.”

There’s still time to donate toys today at Walmart located at 2727 Dunvale Rd, Houston, TX 77063 until 8 p.m. today. You can find more information at jjocharities.org.