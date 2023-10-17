JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (KIAH) — The City of Jersey Village recently received funding to help elevate 28 homes. The total came out to $9 million for a grant that would help support its flood mitigation plan in the event of an emergency.

The raise will be three feet above the base flood elevation or 100-year flood level. City Manager Austin Bleess says that not all residents agreed to elevating their home. He says that it’s recommended in the event of an emergency to help residents save costs, stay safe and protect their homes.

