HOUSTON (KIAH) — Juneteenth is in its second year as a national holiday. But for the Houston area, it’s been celebrated for decades. And the HBCU Alliance has daily events to help you celebrate this importance piece of history too!

The HBCU Alliance, Post Houston, HEB and other sponsors have joined forces to bring daily events, and vendors for this cultural celebration. From June 15 through June 19, these organizations are bringing Performances, Arts & Crafts, science experiments, pop-up vendors, job fairs, Barbie Exhibits, games and more, for the Juneteenth Celebration.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Samantha Blair Joseph from the HBCU Alliance about all of the fun activities in store for the entire family to enjoy.