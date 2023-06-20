FORT BEND COUNTY (KIAH) — This Juneteenth has been filled will activities, events and inspiring programs taking place around the Houston area. One in particularly involved a historic location, a cemetery, that volunteers made their mission to bring back its honor.

For 3 hours Saturday, volunteers spent the morning cleaning tombstones and removing brush and overgrowth Bates Allen Park. This location is where the historic Newman Chapel Cemetery and historic Oak Hill Cemetery, at 630 Charlie Roberts Ln. are located. These historic gravesites of former slaves have almost been forgotten. And now volunteers are preparing the area for new African American Memorial.

CW39 Houston Sharron Melton has a look at what volunteers are doing and some of the other Juneteenth activities that were taking place around the area.

After discovering severe degradation of at least 20 tombstones of former slaves in February 2022, a group of volunteers, including descendants of those buried, embarked on mission to restore dignity to the grave sites in Bates Allen Park. This past February, Commissioner McCoy announced that Fort Bend County Commissioner’s Court approved $4 million dollars to start preliminary work on developing an African American Memorial in Fort Bend County.

This memorial will include the final resting places of African Americans in both the Newman Chapel and Oak Hill Cemeteries, highlighted by the continued restoration of the grave site of Texas State Representative Benjamin Franklin Williams. Williams was a former slave who became the first African American to serve in the Texas Legislature.

The Memorial will also include a large monument, a Juneteenth Plaza, connecting trails, and a Convict Lease and Labor memorial garden to honor victims of the horrific Convict Lease program.