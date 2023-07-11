Hiring for food Services positions, maintenance positions, bus drivers and so much more for Fall 2023

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Are you in need of a job? With a new school year, just around the corner, school districts are hiring once again. A job fair is hiring and happening in Katy ISD this week.

On Thursday, July 13, Katy ISD will be holding this district-wide job fair. Jobs they are hiring for range from Nutrition and Food Services positions, maintenance positions and so much more.

CW39 anchor Sharron Melton sat down with Donna Pittenger, Executive Director of Nutrition and Food Service at Katy ISD. She’s talking more about the jobs available, what you need to do to apply for the positions, and why, as a 35-year veteran of Katy ISD loves working there, and why you will too.