Keep pets safe this Halloween with 5 tips from Houston Humane Society

HOUSTON (KIAH) – As parents prepare their little ghouls and goblins for Halloween, the Houston Humane Society doesn’t want families to forget about their pets. That’s why HHS is offering five key tips to help owners keep pets safe during the spookiest holiday of the year.
- Avoid candy dangers by keeping candy out of reach as pets can be tempted to eat some chocolate which can be fatal! Candy wrappers also pose as a choking hazard or cause stomach issues if ingested.
- Beware of jack-o’-lanterns and other spooky décor can possibly kill a curious cat. To avoid incidents like house fires, keep them out of reach for pets who want to play with the décor.
- Make a trick-or-treating safe space because it can be a stressful activity for pets at home. HHS says to keep your pet in a room inside your house and away from the front door to avoid any aggressive situations, or worse, a pet bolting out the door when they see a tiny zombie.
- Be mindful of costumes because some are not universally loved by all pets. HHS say if you do want to dress up your pet, make sure the costume fits right and give pets the opportunity to become familiar with wearing them.
- Keep black cats inside! Although black cats are classic symbol of the spooky season, HHS say black cats are sadly often victims of tricks or mistreatment on Halloween. Also, remember to your pets safe indoors and make sure they have a proper ID and microchip in case they escape.