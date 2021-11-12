Kick off the holiday season at the Galleria’s Ice Spectacular and Tree Lighting

HOUSTON (KIAH) – This weekend, kick off the holiday season at the 32nd Annual Ice Spectacular and Tree Lighting at The Galleria.
It’s happening from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Ice at The Galleria, located on 5085 Westheimer Rd. Event organizers say the 55-foot Christmas tree features 450,000 twinkling lights and 5,000 ornaments.
The 45-minute tree lighting ceremony will also feature an ice-skating show and a performance by a top finalist from Season 20 of “The Voice” and Houstonian, Dana Monique. After the countdown to the grand lighting of the tree, there will be a firework display.
This event is free to attend. For more information visit the Galleria’s website.
