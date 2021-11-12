Kick off the holiday season at the Galleria’s Ice Spectacular and Tree Lighting

The free event will feature a performance by "The Voice" finalist, Dana Monique, ice-skating show and firework display!

HOUSTON (KIAH) – This weekend, kick off the holiday season at the 32nd Annual Ice Spectacular and Tree Lighting at The Galleria.

It’s happening from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Ice at The Galleria, located on 5085 Westheimer Rd. Event organizers say the 55-foot Christmas tree features 450,000 twinkling lights and 5,000 ornaments.

Be sure to attend the 32nd annual Ice Spectacular presented by @Coach on November 13 from 12-7pm! Fun family activities start at noon and an incredible ice skating show, performances by @THEDANAMONIQUE and the lighting of our 55-foot tree is at 6pm!#TheGalleria #Houston #Texas pic.twitter.com/BY6bIPzsDP — The Galleria (@HoustonGalleria) November 6, 2021

The 45-minute tree lighting ceremony will also feature an ice-skating show and a performance by a top finalist from Season 20 of “The Voice” and Houstonian, Dana Monique. After the countdown to the grand lighting of the tree, there will be a firework display.

This event is free to attend. For more information visit the Galleria’s website.