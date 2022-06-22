HOUSTON (KIAH) – On Monday, a 5-year-old boy in Harris County died inside a hot car. This is the sixth child to die in a hot car this year according to a non-profit organization.

In fact, Amber Rollins, the director of an organization called “Kids and Car Safety”, says Texas leads the nation in the number of children who die in cars due to extreme heat.

Texas has experienced 149 deaths since 1990. Across the nation, more than 1,000 children have died in hot cars. Rollins says cases like this are more common for small children under the age of five. About 68 percent of kids who get into cars on their own and die from heat are young boys.

“They didn’t forget they have them. they lost awareness that they were with them or they thought that they did the drop-off,” said Rollins.

Rollins says her organization is fighting for technology to be installed inside cars that will allow the presence of a child to be detected.

“We have the cure to hot car deaths sitting on our shelves somewhere. we need to use it. and the automakers have the opportunity to do that,” said Rollins.

Here are some car safety tips for parents…

make sure your child is never left alone in a car

place the child’s diaper bag or item in the front passenger seat as a visual cue that the child is with you.

make it a habit of opening the back door every time you park to ensure no one is left behind.

Most importantly, look before you lock and never leave your keys out for children to grab. For additional safety tips and information visit KidsAndCars.org.