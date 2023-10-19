TEXAS CITY, TX – The City of Texas City’s annual Touch a Truck event will be held on 6th Steet on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a special horn/siren-free sensory hour from 10-11 a.m.

The event is designed to be a day of family fun, where kids can explore all different types of vehicles, including cars, trucks, cranes, tractors, buses, dump trucks and other vehicles, up-close and hands-on.

“Touch a Truck has been one of the city’s biggest – and most loved – events for nearly 10 years, and this year, with about 95 vehicles participating, it’s going to be even bigger and better,” said event organizer Jennifer Laird.

In addition to the vehicles, there will be monster truck rides, bounce houses, face painting, an obstacle course, pumpkin decorating, food trucks, a giant corn box, vendors, a balloon artist, music and more.

“Several of the businesses along 6th Street also get in on the fun,” Laird said. “Terror Isle, for example, is offering a special, children’s version of their haunted house for $5 per person, where they turn off all of the monsters, don’t make it as dark and don’t use scary costumes.”

Touch a Truck is hosted by the City of Texas City. Everyone is invited to attend, and admission is free.

For more information, please visit www.texascitytx.gov.