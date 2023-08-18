HOUSTON (KIAH) – During August, the Houston nonprofit Be a Resource, better known as BEAR, started donating back-to-school supplies for local at-risk and CPS-involved kids.
Rebecca Moran, BEAR Outreach Coordinator, stopped by the CW39 studios to discuss the need before school starts and talks about their biggest fundraising event of the year, Stetsons & Stilettos.
Stetsons & Stilettos
- Early bird rates until Sept. 15th
- October 22, 2023
- 6:30pm – 9:30pm
- The Rustic – Uptown Park
- Tickets on sale now at bearesourcehouston.org/events.