LA PORTE, Texas (CW39) In preparation for an upcoming Back to School Giveaway event, the public is invited to help support the “FILL THE BUS” school supply drive on July 29, 2022.

The location of the drive will be the Kroger parking lot located at 1300 W. Fairmont Parkway, La Porte from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm.

The goal is to provide up to 400 children with needed school supplies and backpacks. The La Porte Police Department is partnering with area businesses and/or organizations to help with this campaign and are asking the community to help supply:

composition notebooks

mesh pencil bags

notebook paper

Ticonderoga #2 pencils

Fiskars Scissors (5”)

3-ring binders (2”)

colored pencils

blue pens

black pens

highlighters

Kleenex

In addition to the “FILL THE BUS” event, they are accepting monetary donations via check and PayPal. Donations by check can be sent to the La Porte Police Department, 3001 North 23rd Street, La Porte, TX 77571. The checks should be made out to LPCPAAA in care of “Fill the Bus.”

You may also make donations via PayPal @RotaryLPTX, please note “Fill the Bus.” The proceeds from the “FILL THE BUS” campaign will be used in a Back to School Giveaway hosted at the Baker 6th Grade School Campus on Saturday, August 6th, 2022.