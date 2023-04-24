HOUSTON (KIAH)—North Shore Animal League America’s Tour For Life, also known as the world’s largest cooperative pet adoption event, is making its way to the Houston Humane Society. Its mission is to rescue, nurture, adopt and educate in order to help animals find loving homes free from abuse, hunger and fear to get the life they deserve.

Thanks to the tour, over 28,000 animals across the country have been adopted and its now back for its 23rd year in partnership with Rachael Ray Nutrish with a weeklong celebration from Monday, April 24-Sunday April 30. The Houston Humane Society will provide giveaways to all adopters that are approved.

Nationally, the Tour for Life will feature events through the end of the month in partnership with shelters and rescues across 66 cities and towns across 39 states. Animal League America mobile units and staff will also join the rescue community at other events along the route.

For more information about Tour For Life 2023, visit animalleague.org/TourForLife.

The address and hours for the Houston Humane Society are:

WHERE: 14700 Almeda Road, Houston, TX 77053

WHEN: Monday, April 24-Sunday, April 30

HOURS:

Monday-Friday from 11:00AM-6:00PM

Saturday & Sunday from 11:00AM-5:30PM