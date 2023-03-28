HOUSTON (KIAH) Our friends from Houston Humane Society are offering 50% off adoptions of large dogs in the shelter through Friday as part of its Large & Lucky Lads special.

Discounted adoption fees apply to dogs 40 pounds and over and include spay/neuter surgery, a health exam, vaccinations and microchipping.

Any application approval is required and visit its site at 14700 Almeda Rd. Houston, TX 77053. For more information on adoptable pets and supportive services available through Houston Humane Society, visit www.houstonhumane.org

If you are new to Houston, the Houston Humane Society is always available to help. It has been around our area for more than 60 years helping abuse animals and creating a better environment for those up for adoption.