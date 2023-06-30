HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Jolt Initiative has been working hard to prepare for its summer signature event Arriba Las Mujeres, a leadership program for Latinas to discuss financial literacy, mental health, and how to grow your inner leader.

According to their website, Jolt Initiative is a non-profit organization that increases the civic participation of Latinos in Texas to build a stronger democracy and ensure that everyone’s voice is heard.

To discuss their programs, Maria Tolentino, Director of Programs for Jolt Initiative, sat down with CW39’s Idolina Peralez to preview Arriba Las Mujeres.

Training is free and open to all self-identifying Latinas ages 16-26. Childcare stipends are available to the 1st 20 pregnant or parenting Young Adults ages 16-24.