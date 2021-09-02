LIVE: Mattress Mack donates Hurricane Ida supplies

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CW39) - The Montgomery County Public Health District, working with the Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management confirms September, 1st was a record-breaking day related to COVID-19 in Montgomery County. It was an all-time high of active COVID-19 cases, new all-time high of ICU patients with COVID-19, and a new all-time high of COVID-19 cases in children (ages 0-11)

Leaders there are strongly recommending people get vaccinated. Right now, just 53% of eligible county residents are vaccinated.