Local group helping Louisiana evacuees asking for the public’s help to provide more supplies to those in need

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) West Houston Assistance Ministries (WHAM) didn’t want to wait once they saw the need to help evacuees fleeing from the devastation left behind after Hurricane Ida. Within days, WHAM has already received Louisiana residents coming to its doors for food and toiletries. The organization anticipates providing help for families and individuals already in Houston from Louisiana, that may need support while they stay here temporarily, or who may have lost their Louisiana home to Ida, and who decide to stay and rebuild their lives in Houston.



West Houston Assistance Ministries



That’s why WHAM is seeking the community’s help in serving those affected by this disaster. WHAM is asking for help with non-perishable food, toiletries, diapers (adult and child), water, laundry detergent, toilet paper, paper towels, trash bags, etc. Gas cards are also needed to help Louisiana residents return home. For those who decide to stay in Houston, WHAM vows to help evacuees with the funds to secure an apartment and provide assistance with finding jobs.

“I am just devastated by the news out of Louisiana. We stand ready to help our neighbors in need and we call on our community partners to donate what they can to help these families get back on their feet”. Mark Brown, WHAM C.E.O.

West Houston Assistance Ministries

Donations Drop off

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4 pm

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 am-3 pm

10501 Meadowglen, Houston, TX 77042.

Monetary donations can also be made online at whamministries.org/donate. Please indicate that your donation is for Hurricane Ida victims in the note section.

About West Houston Assistance Ministries (WHAM): WHAM provides hope through the provision of social services to families and individuals in need without regard to race, religion, gender, national origin or disability. During Covid-19, WHAM has helped over 180,000 individuals of all ages and ethnicities, as they seek to rebound from layoffs, furloughs, and business closures. Whether it’s by supplying for the basic needs of those in crisis through its platinum-ranked food pantry, financial assistance to avoid eviction or disconnection, employment and training to promote self-sufficiency, or other services like disaster relief and seasonal programs, WHAM’s offerings contribute to achieving our underlying goals: alleviating poverty, building a thriving and healthy community, and giving hope to the hopeless. For more information about WHAM, or to support our work helping those in need, please visit: www.whamministries.org.