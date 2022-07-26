HOUSTON (CW39) — A Houston group will be hosting an event with three purposes: a job fair, a voter registration drive and a place where adults can get their driver’s license.

The Texas Federation of the People, with the partnership of the Harris County Reentry Partnership Coalition, is hosting a resource and career fair on Tuesday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cuney Homes, located at 3260 Truxillo, near Texas Southern University in Third Ward.

Over 50 different employers will be on hand, along with Workforce Solutions to provide employment services for young people between the ages of 16 to 24, including those who have dropped out of school.

All job seekers should have copies of your resumes on hand when you come to the event.

Career and job fair flyer (Texas Federation of the People)

The Harris County Public Defender’s Office will also be on hand to help offer expungement services, and Texas ID advocates will also be there to provide vouchers for those who need state-issued IDs or driver’s licenses.

Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee, State Rep. Ron Reynolds and Houston City Councilwoman Carolyn Evans-Shabazz will all be in attendance at the event.

Because of the limited space of the event, only those living in area codes 77004, 77021 and 77051 will be served.

For more information about the job fair and the federation, go to www.txfpf.org.